FTIsland to Make Comeback on July 10

Band FTIsland will make a comeback with their seventh full-length album in July.





The group's agency FNC Entertainment released the band's promotion schedule for the album 'Serious' through its official social media channels on Tuesday.





FTIsland will first release one of the double title tracks 'Burn It' and its music video on Thursday, and unveil more content including the tracklist, posters, and highlight medleys leading up to the album's release on July 10. The album will be released through music streaming sites at six p.m. on July 10.



The album will be the band's first full-length album in eight years since the release of 'Where's the truth?' in 2016. The members took part in producing all of the songs in the album, including the double title tracks 'Burn It' and 'Serious.'





On Saturday and Sunday, FTIsland will hold a standalone concert titled '2024 FTISLAND LIVE 'PULSE'' at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul.





[Photo: FNC Entertainment]