The South Korean national women’s handball team is gearing up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, which are just around the corner now. Remarkably, this will be the 11th consecutive Olympic Games that the women’s handball team will be appearing in, and in fact this year they shoulder the burden of being the ONLY ball sports team that will be representing Korea.





Helming the team is the Swedish coach, Henrik Signell, who was appointed only last year. He joined Korea 24 via video call to tell us about how he joined the team, how he has guided them to the Olympics and what he hopes to achieve in Paris.





Photo credits: KOREA HANDBALL FEDERATION