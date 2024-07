The music video for girl group TWICE's 2015 song "Like Ooh-Ahh" has surpassed 500 million views on YouTube.





The group's management JYP Entertainment said the video broke the 500 million mark shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.





With this feat, TWICE now has eight songs with music videos over 500 million views. Twice has a total of 24 songs with over 100 million views on YouTube, more than any other girl group worldwide.





TWICE is set to release their fifth full length album in Japan, titled "DIVE," next week.





The girl group will tour in Osaka, Tokyo, and Kanagawa throughout the month of June.





[Photo: JYP Entertainment]