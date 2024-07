Singer Lena Park released her new EP "Stay With Me."





The album was dropped at six p.m. Thursday, according to the singer's management Bonboo Entertainment.





"Stay With Me" is Park's first album since "The Bridge," which was released last year marking the singer's 25th debut anniversary.





The EP carries seven tracks including the title track "Summer Sweet," which is available in both Korean and English.





R&B vocalist Xydo is featured in the song 'Run to You,' also available in two languages.





Lena Park will hold concerts until Sunday at Baekam Art Hall in Seoul.





