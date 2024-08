On June 12th, the World Day Against Child Labor. Korea 24 sat down with the head of the UNICEF Seoul Liaison Office, Oren Schlein.

It is a day started by the International Labor Organization in 2002 aimed at raising awareness and activism to prevent child labour. This year, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention, the theme is “Let’s act on our commitments: End Child Labour!”