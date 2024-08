Jimin of BTS is set to release an English version of the single 'Be Mine.'





The singer's agency BigHit Music said that the track would be released on Friday.





'Be Mine' is a track listed in Jimin's second solo album 'Muse,' which was released on July 19.





'Muse' debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart dated August 3.



