Violinist Clara-Jumi Kang

"Supreme musicality, impeccable refinement, and poise" is how the Los Angeles Philharmonic highlighted one of the most celebrated violinists of our time, Clara-Jumi Kang's performance.

She has graced stages with leading orchestras, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Rotterdam Philharmonic, and the Munich Philharmonic.

Her recent accomplishments include a highly acclaimed recording of Beethoven’s Violin Sonatas with pianist Sunwook Kim, which garnered exceptional reviews and nominations.

Her journey as a violinist began at an astonishingly young age, leading her to international acclaim and numerous prestigious awards. She has continued to evolve and deepen her relationship with music, mesmerizing audiences with each performance.

After a three-year hiatus, Clara will returned to Korea for a much-anticipated recital in September, a momentous occasion for both her and her Korean fans.

Photo/video credits: Marco Borggreve, Vincero