Tzuyu of the girl group TWICE is set to become the third member to launch her solo career.





JYP Entertainment dropped the news on Friday via social media, along with an opening trailer.





The artist's solo debut comes after members Nayeon and Jihyo. Tzuyu's solo album is set to be titled 'abouTZU.'





Meanwhile, TWICE recently wrapped up their world tour spanning a year and three months, with their final performances 'TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE' in JAPAN SPECIAL' at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan from July 27 to July 28.





[Photo: JYP Entertainment]