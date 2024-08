Join longtime friends Alexander of UKISS and DJ Hyerim in a 2nd generation K-pop idol heart-to-heart. What was it like to make a comeback after so many years as a group? What is Xander's favorite UKISS song and Hyerim's pick for the most difficult Wonder Girls choreography? What was idol life like without Jikcams and Challenges? How does it feel to be the oldest SBN at Music Bank? And why couldn't they stop talking about aching joints?