The wait is over! All four members of Blackswan are joining DJ Hyerim on today’s episode of "I Feel You." The girls are here to discuss their brand-new album, "Roll Up," and answer real-time questions from LUMINAs around the globe. Get ready for exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, insights into their singing, fashion, and songwriting, and so much more. Don't forget to leave plenty of comments and show your love!





블랙스완 완전체, 드디어 원더아워스에 강림! "Roll Up"으로 컴백한 앤비, 파투, 스리야, 가비와 함께 새 앨범 이야기, 뮤비 촬영 에피소드, 멤버들에 관한 각종 TMI까지 모두 들어봤어요~ 전세계에서 실시간 라이브 함께 해준 루미나들 고마워요!