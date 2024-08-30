QQ Twins, Identically Fabulous!

Get ready to double your dose of good vibes! Introducing the dynamic QQ Twins, Qjin and Qwon—fashion and lifestyle vloggers. On 'Good Vibes Only' this week, the twins open up about life as identical siblings, the secrets behind their wildly popular YouTube channel, their go-to fashion must-haves (and what they absolutely avoid), their dream vacation destination, plus their fun-filled plans for the rest of the year. But here's the twist—what’s the one thing they don’t share? Discover the single letter that sets their MBTI profiles apart! Watch as DJ Hyerim’s jaw drops when these two constantly finish each other's sentences and even answer questions in perfect sync.





오늘 'Good Vibes Only'는 유튜브 채널 Q2HAN의 주인공, 쌍둥이 인플루언서 규진, 규원 님과 함께 했어요! 두 사람의 학창시절 에피소드부터 대기업 직장인에서 유튜버로 변신한 계기, 인기 폭발 채널의 비결, 앞으로의 계획, 전 세계 Qtee들의 실시간 질문까지, 원더아워스가 모두 모아봤습니다. 평생 떨어져서 보낸 시간이 3일 뿐이라는 사이좋은 자매는 무슨 일로 다툴까? MBTI 중 한 글자만 다르다는 두 사람, 역할 분담은 어떻게? 두 패셔니스타가 알려주는 패션 필수템과 '이것만은 노노'템은 무엇? 궁금하다면 끝까지 채널 고정~!