At the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer, a brand new event wowed audiences and spectators around the world. Breaking, also known as breakdancing, made its Olympic debut. 32 B-Boys and B-Girls took to the floor, showcasing their incredible physical artistry.





And on August 11th, 27-year old Korean-Canadian Phillip Kim, AKA Phil Wizard, made history by becoming the first B-Boy to win an Olympic gold medal for Breaking.





Mr. Kim joined Korea 24 to tell us about his story and his Olympic win.