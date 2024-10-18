Nobel Laureate Han Kang Novels on the Big Screen: '채식주의자(Vegetarian)'·'흉터 (Scars)'

For today’s #MovieSpotlight, we are joined by film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet to celebrate Han Kang’s Nobel Prize in Literature win! #한강 #한강원작영화





Jason, introduces us to the film ‘Vegetarian’, which is an adaptation of Han Kang’s first novel ‘채식주의자’ to be translated into English. The translation was done by Deborah Smith and the book is titled ‘The Vegetarian.’ The film was directed by Lim Woo-seong and premiered at the Busan Film Festival back in 2009.





The film was released in Korea in February 2010. It also screened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010 in the World Cinema Narrative Competition.





Jason gives us his two cents about the film and Darcy also tells us about what he thought of the film after reading the novel.

Our second film #Scars, a 2011 film is also directed by Lim Woo-seong, and it’s based on the 1999 novella “Baby Buddha”.

Darcy rewatched it this time around, but the first time he saw it was at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, back in 2011.

Darcy used to work for the festival back then, and SCARS was invited to compete in the New Directors competition. It didn’t win a prize, but it was well received, and director Lim Woo-seong and actress Park So-yeon were there to introduce the film at its premiere.





