Rookie group ILLIT will release a brand new album later this month.





The group’s second EP “I’ll Like You” will drop on Oct. 21. It will be the group’s first release since its successful debut in March, which saw its debut EP enter Billboard’s main albums chart.





The album’s lead track “Magnetic” became the first debut song by a K-pop act to enter both Billboard's Hot 100 and the British Official Singles Top 100 charts.





The group will hold a fan showcase on Oct. 23 to celebrate the album release.