Jay Park will release a new full-length album this month.





“The One You Wanted” is slated to drop on Oct. 8. It will be his first full-length release since “The Road Less Traveled” released in 2019.





Jay Park’s label, More Vision, described the new album as a Jay Park style R&B album, adding that the artist worked hard to create an album with artistic value rather than simply following trends.





Jay Park has also announced that he is producing a K-pop group under MORE VISION, aiming for them to debut in one or two years.