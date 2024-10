Boynextdoor will launch its first international tour in December.





The tour, titled “Knock On Vol. 1”, will kick off with a two-day concert in Incheon from Dec. 14-15. The tour will visit 12 more cities across Asia from December to April next year.





In particular, the group will visit six cities in Japan reflecting on its popularity there. The group claimed the No. 1 spot on Japan’s Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings with its 3rd EP “19.99.”