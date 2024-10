Twice is celebrating its 9th debut anniversary with a fan meet-and-greet this month.





The nine-member group will greet fans through the fan meeting “Home 9round” on Oct. 20. As the event title suggests, it will be a baseball-themed event. A second event, which will be held on the same day, will be livestreamed online for fans around the world.





The group just wrapped up its fifth international tour in July. Meanwhile, the group’s first subunit Misamo (comprising Mina, Sana and Momo) will release its second EP “Haute Couture” on Nov. 6.