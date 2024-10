Jennie, a member of K-pop girl group Blackpink, will be releasing a new single this week.





Titled, “Mantra,” the new release will drop Oct. 11. The highly anticipated comeback comes after her last solo digital single, “You & Me” was released in October 2023.





A preview of "Mantra" has been released, as fans await to see whether the new single will secure the singer’s second entry on the Billboard 100 as a solo artist, following “One of the Girls” from the original soundtrack for the HBO series “The Idol”.