Omega X will release its 2nd Japanese EP next month.





The new album is called “To.” and it will be released on Nov. 13. The group’s last Japanese album was its debut EP, “Stand Up,” which was released in August 2022. That album entered the Oricon Daily Album Ranking at No. 10.





Riding on their popularity in Japan, the band held two fan concerts in Tokyo in December last year, after visiting fans in the US and Mexico for their world tour, “Keep Goin’.”





Photo: IPQ