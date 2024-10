Minho of SHINee will hold his first solo concert in November.





Titled “MEAN: of my first” it will be Minho’s first solo concert since his debut as a member of SHINee in 2008. The concert will be held for two days on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in Seoul.





Minho held a small-scale fan event in January after releasing his solo single “Stay for a Night” and the upcoming concert is expected to be an extension of that event.





The singer is expected to release his first full-length solo album later this year.