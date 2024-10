STAYC will be making a comeback this month.





The group’s label, High Up Entertainment, has confirmed that the group will be making a comeback on October 30. It added that the group is currently in the final stages of preparing for the new album.





The upcoming album will mark the group’s first new release since July, when they dropped their first full-length album, “Metamorphic”, which included the title track “Cheeky Icy Thang.”





Photo: HIGHUP ENTERTAINMENT