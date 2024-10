Rosé will make a solo comeback in December.





The Blackpink member will release her first solo studio album on Dec. 6. Titled, “rosie” the album will include 12 tracks, including the title track. Rose’s agency, The Black Label, said the singer contributed to the songwriting and composition of all the tracks, sharing a more candid and intimate side of her story.





As the main vocalist of the leading K-pop girl group Blackpink, Rosé has set numerous records, including debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart with her solo single “On The Ground,” released in 2021. She has also achieved the highest-charting position for a K-pop female artist on the Billboard Hot 100.