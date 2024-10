NewJeans’ hit “Super Shy’ has earned a spot in Pitchfork’s list of the best songs of the decade.





It was the only K-pop track to be featured on Pitchfork’s list of the “100 Best Songs of the 2020s So Far” which was released on Sept. 30 (local time). The list ranked ‘Super Shy’ at No. 13, and it ranked higher than other pop hits like Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’ (ranked 30th) and Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ (ranked 28th).





The track has also achieved impressive milestones, entering both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100.





Photo: Yonhap News