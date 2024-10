G-Dragon is rumored to be making a solo comeback this month.





He was reportedly shooting a music video last week, with local media outlets speculating his comeback will take place in late October. The singer is also planning to hold a solo concert in Seoul early next year.





G-Dragon’s last solo album was released in June 2017.





In the meantime, he will take the stage at the 2024 MAMA Awards along with Big Bang bandmates Taeyang and Daesung on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles and in Osaka from Nov. 22-23.