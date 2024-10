Ateez will add two more performances to its world tour.





The group will expand the European leg of its “Towards the Light: Will to Power” tour to 14 concerts, adding performances in London and Berlin.





The group had originally planned to visit nine countries in Europe for 12 shows. The tour has taken them to 10 cities in the US and Canada this summer and will resume in January in France.





Ateez recently dropped its 4th Japanese single “Birthday” which climbed up to No. 2 on the Oricon Daily chart.





Photo: KQ Entertainment