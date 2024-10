H1-Key is set to embark on its first fan concert tour next month.





The group will kick off the tour called “Find My KEY” in Hong Kong on Nov. 16 and will travel to other regions including Bangkok in the following weeks.





H1-Key released its 3rd EP “Love or Hate” in July and held autograph sessions in China and Japan.





The group claimed its first trophy from a domestic music chart show in September last year with “Seoul,” one of the two focus tracks on their second EP “Seoul Dreaming.”





Photo: GLG