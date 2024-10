Jimin’s “Like Crazy” has earned a double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.





“Like Crazy” is the title song from “Face,” Jimin’s first solo album, which was released in March 2023. It received the certification last week, and it’s the first time that a K-pop solo act has ever achieved the feat.





The song debuted on top of Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first-ever K-pop solo song to do so, and made Jimin the first K-pop solo singer to claim the top spot on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart.





Photo: Yonhap News