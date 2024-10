SHINee’s Onew will launch a solo fan concert tour in Korea and Japan.





The fan concert, titled “Hola!” will be held in Seoul on Oct. 5-6 and in Yokohama, Japan on Nov. 21-22.





Meanwhile, a pop-up store in Seoul will run from Sept. 5-15 to celebrate the release of his new mini-album “Flow” and offer a chance for visitors to listen to all of its six tracks. “Flow” will be released on Sept. 3.





Photo: Yonhap News