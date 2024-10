Rookie band Kiss of Life will embark on a world tour in October.





The group’s tour titled “Kiss Road” will kick off with a concert in Seoul on Oct. 26 and will take the quartet to New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the US, as well as Toronto and Vancouver in Canada. More destinations are to be added in the future.





The group released the digital single “Sticky” last month which ranked No. 87 on the Billboard 200.