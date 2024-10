Rookie boy band Riize will drop a brand new album next week, wrapping up the group’s first year as a global K-pop idol group.





The new album is called “RIIZING: Epilogue” and the physical album will be released on Sept. 19. The album, which was digitally released on Sept. 4, includes nine tracks and a new track, “Combo”.





In addition to the new album, the band has a series of events in store to celebrate their 1st debut anniversary, from a livestream to a pop-up store. The group will also hold a fan concert tour “Riizing Day” in Seoul from Sept.14 at the KSPO Dome.