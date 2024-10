A documentary featuring BTS’ RM has been invited to the 29th Busan International Film Festival.





Directed by Lee Seok-joon, the documentary film "RM: Right People, Long Places" will be screened for audiences during the “Open Cinema” section of the festival.





It is only the second time a documentary has been screened in the 'Open Cinema' section of BIFF, which screens new works that balance artistic quality and popular appeal, as well as internationally acclaimed films.





The documentary chronicles the production of RM’s solo second album, "Right Place, Wrong Person," released in May this year.