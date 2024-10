Billboard Magazine has named BTS as one of the “greatest pop stars of the 21st century.”





In a list of 25, the band ranked No. 19. Billboard described the band as “the septet that took K-pop to new global heights,” saying it “crashed through every door of what it takes to be a successful pop act and expanded that with a scope never quite seen before.”





The article also mentioned individual achievements, such as Jimin and Jungkook each topping the Billboard Hot 100 with solo songs.





Photo: Yonhap News/BigHit Music