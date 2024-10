Blackpink’s Lisa has won the Best K-pop Award at the MTV Video Music Video Awards for the 2nd time.





The ceremony took place last week in New York. The award was for her song “Rockstar” which surpassed strong contenders like Jungkook’s “Seven” and NCT Dream’s “Smoothie”.





Lisa also performed "Rockstar" and her new track "New Woman" at the event, adding to the joy of her win. Lisa won the same award in 2022 for her solo track "Lalisa.”