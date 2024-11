The Genesis Championship 2024 ended after a nail-biting finish, coming down to an all-Korean playoff as An Byeong-hun and Kim Joo-hyung headed back to the 18th hole for a final showdown.





With a birdie on the hole while Kim scored a bogey, An emerged victorious, claiming his first title since 2015.





This was a long-awaited moment for the 33-year-old golfer, whose last wins were in 2015.





An’s victory at the Genesis Championship is a capstone to his successful 2024 season, where he also represented South Korea at the Paris Olympics and competed on the International Team in the President’s Cup.





An Byeong-hun aka Ben An joined Korea 24 to tell us about winning the Genesis Championship and his playoff against Tom Kim.