We’re thrilled to welcome AMPERS&ONE back to our studio for the second time! Kamden, Brian, Kyrell, and Mackiah join us this week on Good Vibes Only to share their new songs from their latest mini-album, "One Question," and to answer fan questions from around the globe. What was it like to be directed and vocal-coached by Jung Yong-hwa sbn, who wrote their title track "He+She=We"? How is Kamden adjusting to his new role as the group’s leader? What are the boys’ favorite late-night snacks? And did Kyrell manage to wake up the other three members at the dorm by calling them during a livestream? Tune in to find out all this and more!





미니 1집 "One Question"으로 컴백한 앰퍼샌드원이 원더아워스 스튜디오를 다시 찾아왔답니다! 타이틀곡 "He+She=We"를 만들어 준 정용화 선배님과의 작업기부터 멤버들이 뽑은 이번 앨범 최애곡, 최신 숙소 근황, 팬들의 실시간 질문에 대한 답변까지 함께 들어요~ DJ혜림과 함께 한 댄스챌린지도 기대해줘~!