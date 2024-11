Saying goodbye is never easy! NVee joins DJ Hyerim for one last livestream session before she heads off on her well-deserved baby leave. Together, they chat about what K-pop idols do during their "breaks" between promotions! A huge thank you to all the listeners for your warmest wishes. We’re so grateful for all of your love and support, and the duo can’t wait to join you again for I Feel You in 2025! But don’t be too sad – NVee will be back next week with an amazing substitute DJ to keep the vibes high and the music flowing!





출산휴가를 떠나는 DJ혜림과의 마지막 유튜브 라이브 방송은 모두가 사랑하는 고정게스트 블랙스완 앤비와 함께 했어요. 따뜻한 메시지 보내준 청취자분들 모두 고마워요~! 다음주에는 멋진 대타 DJ와 함께 돌아올게요~