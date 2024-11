In Xander's first Good Vibes Only episode, YouTuber Joel Bennett joins to share his love for his new home Seoul, a city halfway across the globe. Watch as they hit it off instantly over their shared zodiac sign, moments of major culture shock, and a passion for motorbikes. Plus, don’t miss Joel’s eclectic song picks for Wonder Hour listeners, each with a unique story behind it. If you’re into the positive vibes Joel brought to the studio, be sure to check out his YouTube channel as well! ( www.youtube.com/@Jipseekid