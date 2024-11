Get ready for another cute episode of Good Vibes Only! This week, DJ Xander is joined by Dongyeon and Yorch of POW, a.k.a. Dongdongchi. The rookie boy group members spill the tea on their latest EP, Boyfriend, and share their favorite tracks from it. Find out which countries they’re eager to perform in, the creative ‘concepts’ they dream of trying, and what plans they have for wrapping up the year. Plus, don’t miss an exclusive sneak peek of their fan concert happening this weekend in Seoul. Stick around till the end for a special treat: Dongyeon singing for a few seconds and Yorch greeting his fans in Thai!