Shooting Dance Challenge? Give UKISS 2 to 3 Business Days

KissMes around the world, make some noise! Wonder Hours presents a special mini-reunion of U-KISS as DJ Xander welcomes his longtime bandmate and friend of over 16 years, Eli, to the studio for Good Vibes Only. Xander and Eli take a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing stories from their U-KISS days and last year’s 15th-anniversary fan events. They also dive into how music shows have evolved—from the 2000s to the 2020s—revealing why the waiting rooms are no longer places to rest. Eli also opens up about his current life as a restaurant manager in Busan and as a father to his nine-year-old son. He shares his go-to dish as a chef, his tips for staying positive, and how he balances it all with a smile. Don’t miss this heartfelt episode full of laughter!





전세계 키스미들이 고대한 게스트, 유키스 일라이가 드디어 원더 아워스 스튜디오를 방문했습니다! 산더형과의 만남을 위해 5시간 운전해서 달려와 준 의~리!! 오랜만에 함께 외쳐본 소개 멘트!!! 유키스 시절 추억부터 작년 15주년 활동 비하인드, 최고참이 되어버린 뮤직뱅크 녹화 후기, 부산에서 생활하고 있는 근황까지, 모두모두 풀어보았습니다. 신세대 걸그룹(!) 멤버 수를 묻는 돌발 질문에 잠시 당황했지만, 그 옛날 개인기도 빼지 않고 보여준 일라이 OPPA 고마워요! 마음이 따땃해지는 오늘 영상, 끝까지 채널 고정~