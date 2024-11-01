Who Wins When Cello and Gayageum Fight?

Today on Good Vibes Only, we’re thrilled to welcome cellist Sol Daniel Kim to the studio for a musical journey. He shares his experiences traveling the world and captivating audiences with his unique fusion of classical and Korean traditional music as part of the group CelloGayageum. Sol Daniel also opens up about meeting his wife and bandmate, Dayoung, in Berlin, resolving disagreements through music, and the exciting future they’re planning as they prepare to welcome their baby next year. Plus, we uncover a surprising secret about DJ Xander along the way. Don’t miss it!





가야금이랑 첼로랑 싸우면 누가 이겨요? 오늘 초대석 주인공은 첼리스트와 가야금 연주자로 이루어진 그룹 '첼로가야금'에서 첼로를 맡고 있는 김솔다니엘 님입니다~ 여섯 살 때 다른 악기가 아닌 첼로를 선택한 이유, 한국에서 온 가야금 연주자를 베를린에서 운명처럼 만나 일과 사랑을 동시에 잡아버린 이야기, 한국에 돌아와 밴드 오디션 프로그램에 참가한 이야기, 궁금하다면 오늘도 끝까지 채널 고정! 산더가 남몰래 가야금을 배우고 있었다는 특종까지 잡아버린 Good Vibes Only, 함께 해요~