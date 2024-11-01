Meet the McIntosh siblings! Loving old K-pop, barely arguing

On this week’s Good Vibes Only, we welcome the talented brother and sister duo, Saree and Taylor McIntosh! The siblings share their deep ties to Korea, dating all the way back to their grandfather, their father’s visit to the very KBS building decades ago, and their love for old K-pop songs as well as some of their favorite tunes! Curious to know which K-pop star’s music video Taylor starred in? Or which famous Korean b-boy Saree is in a crew with? Whose Korean skills are better? Discover all this and more about the duo’s exciting life in Seoul, and don’t forget to follow them on social media to keep up with their adventures!





이번주 Good Vibes Only는 8090 가요를 사랑하는 유튜버 겸 가수 새리와 테일러 매킨토시 남매와 함께 합니다! 한국 가요를 사랑해서 한국으로 이사까지 온 남매, 알고 보니 한국과의 인연이 무려 1950년부터라구요?! 노래와 연주는 물론 브레이크댄스, 뮤직비디오 출연까지 다재다능한 활약을 펼치고 있다는데요~ 평소에 거의 싸우지도 않지만 흔쾌히 '악뮤 하트' 포즈까지 야무지게 해주고 간 유니콘 남매, 즐거운 서울 생활 이야기 함께 들어봐요~!