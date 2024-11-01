Heyoon's so talented and sweet, we locked her up in compliment prison!

In the second Good Vibes Only segment of the week, we welcome singer and dancer Heyoon for an inspiring chat. She shares her incredible musical journey—from being an aspiring ballet dancer in Daejeon to joining the global pop group Now United and eventually returning to Korea to release her own solo music. Heyoon opens up about competing in a massive international audition at just 20 years old, finding ways to carry a sense of home wherever she went, and how writing her debut solo single, "Pivot," came so naturally. She also reveals her MBTI type and shares her secret to mastering a language so quickly. Talented, humble, and sweet, Heyoon had DJ Xander and listeners locking her up in a compliment prison!





이번주는 굿바이브가 두 배~ 수다가 끊기지 않았던 수요일~ 두번째 Good Vibes Only 초대 손님은 바로 가수 혜윤 님입니다! 세 살 때부터 발레를 배운 대전 소녀가 글로벌 그룹 '나우 유나이티드'의 멤버로 전세계를 누비다가 지난 달 데뷔 싱글 'Pivot'으로 솔로 데뷔하기까지 흥미진진한 스토리, 함께 들어봤답니다. 처음 공개하는 MBTI, 5년만에 교포처럼 유창한 영어를 구사하게 된 비결, 데뷔곡 작업 비하인드, 앞으로 콜라보하고 싶은 뮤지션 리스트까지, 탈탈 털어놓고 간 혜윤 님, 고마워요~ 칭찬 감옥으로 영원히 들어가버렷~!