How to Avoid Karma & Survive in K-Pop

Look who’s back from a two-week holiday! NVee has returned to the world of K-Pop after spending some much-needed quality time with her family. Get ready for a heartwarming and fun-filled episode as she shares stories about her trip to Alaska (which apparently was warmer than Seoul), cuddling with her adorable, chubby-cheeked "niblings,' and hosting a dance class for K-Pop lovers in Washington DC. Plus, don’t miss our regular mini Korean lesson and the invaluable advice she received from Xander sbn on navigating the cutthroat K-Pop industry. Stick around with the Nick & Judy duo until the very end for another round of lively conversation!





최고의 휴가를 보내고 원더아워스 스튜디오로 돌아온 앤비! 아니 근데 왜 서울이 알래스카보다 더 추운 거죠? 휴가 때 먹은 맛있는 음식, 귀여운 조카들 자랑, 'Roll Up' 댄스 클래스 비하인드까지 모두모두 풀어봤답니다~ 케이팝으로 한국어 배우기도 다시 시작했구요, '자칭 꼰대' 산더 선배님의 끊임없는 업계 꿀팁까지, 오늘도 알찬 수다 끝까지 듣고 가세요~