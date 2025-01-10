Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

How to Avoid Karma & Survive in K-Pop

#Good Vibes Only l 2025-01-13

Wonder Hours with Hyerim

Look who’s back from a two-week holiday! NVee has returned to the world of K-Pop after spending some much-needed quality time with her family. Get ready for a heartwarming and fun-filled episode as she shares stories about her trip to Alaska (which apparently was warmer than Seoul), cuddling with her adorable, chubby-cheeked "niblings,' and hosting a dance class for K-Pop lovers in Washington DC. Plus, don’t miss our regular mini Korean lesson and the invaluable advice she received from Xander sbn on navigating the cutthroat K-Pop industry. Stick around with the Nick & Judy duo until the very end for another round of lively conversation!

최고의 휴가를 보내고 원더아워스 스튜디오로 돌아온 앤비! 아니 근데 왜 서울이 알래스카보다 더 추운 거죠? 휴가 때 먹은 맛있는 음식, 귀여운 조카들 자랑, 'Roll Up' 댄스 클래스 비하인드까지 모두모두 풀어봤답니다~ 케이팝으로 한국어 배우기도 다시 시작했구요, '자칭 꼰대' 산더 선배님의 끊임없는 업계 꿀팁까지, 오늘도 알찬 수다 끝까지 듣고 가세요~
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >