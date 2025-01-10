Saree, Blink Twice If You Like Your Dad's Songs Over Your Bro's!

The McIntosh siblings, Taylor and Saree, returned to Wonder Hours as semi-regular guests with their signature charm and energy! They shared their latest track, Call Me Crazy, along with its awesome music video, impressively edited by Saree herself. Xander the Mischievous put Saree on the spot, asking whether she prefers her dad's singing or Taylor's. True to form, their bond proved unshakable, with their trust shining through. Stay tuned until the end to hear their secrets to lyric writing, Taylor's secret to acting, and their exciting plans for the new year!





원더아워스의 가족이 될 운명에 처한(!) 맥킨토시 남매가 신곡 'Call Me Crazy'와 함께 돌아왔습니다~! 혼자 산책할 때 들으면 딱 좋은 어쿠스틱 러브송 'Call Me Crazy'는 실화 기반? 새리와 테일러를 'crazy'하게 만드는 것은 무엇일까요? 노래 작업기와 녹음기, 뮤직비디오 제작기까지 남김없이 털어봤습니다~ "오빠 노래가 더 좋아, 아빠 노래가 더 좋아?" 같은 유치한 질문에도 진지하게 고민하는 새리를 보니 역시 두 사람은 새해에도 변함없는 유니콘 남매! 2025년에는 더 자주 만나요~