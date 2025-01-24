Culture Reporter's Guide to 'Squid Game' Games

Today on Good Vibes Only, we're thrilled to welcome back reporter Yim Seung-hye from the Korea JoongAng Daily for a cultured chat about Lunar New Year's traditions and the latest in K-content. Wondering what fun activities you can enjoy in Seoul during the holidays? Curious about the games featured in Squid Game season two? While you may joke about skipping Tteokguk to avoid aging, you can still enjoy a free bowl of this iconic dish at a historic palace in downtown Seoul! Don’t miss Seung-hye bonding instantly with DJ Xander, who’s as charming as ever in his pretty hanbok.





이번주 Good Vibes Only는 DJ혜림의 친구(기억하시죠?) 임승혜 코리아중앙데일리 문화부 기자와 함께 합니다! 서울 사는 사람들도 몰랐던, 설 연휴 때 서울에서 할 수 있는 재밌는 액티비티부터 해외 청취자들을 위한 '오징어 게임' 속 전통놀이 완벽 가이드까지~ 젊음을 유지하기 위해 지난 5년 간 떡국을 안 먹었지만 설날 무료 떡국 먹을 수 있는 곳을 알려준 친절한 승혜 기자님 고마워요 '가위바위보 하나빼기' 마스터가 되기 위한 DJ 산더의 도전, 오늘부터 시작! 청취자 여러분도 함께 해요~