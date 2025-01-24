K-Pop Idol NVee Goes to a K-Pop Concert

Join us on this week's I Feel You as DJ Xander and NVee catch up on how they spent their Lunar New Year holiday! NVee shares the excitement—and the aftermath—of attending a concert by her favorite K-pop band. Want to find out why NVee doesn't want 10 million views on their Karma music video? Curious about the difference between bungee jumping and skydiving when it comes to fatal accidents? What’s NVee’s favorite cereal, and what’s the special way Xander eats his? And what does "bored mouth" even mean? Tune in till the end for all the TMIs and more—plus, watch Xander try (and fail) to fish for info on Blackswan's comeback! ㅋㅋㅋ





2025년 푸른 뱀의 해를 맞아 뱀 인형을 데리고 나타난 한복 차림의 산더와 애착 곰인형 마이카를 데리고 온 앤비! 두 사람은 설 연휴를 어떻게 보냈을까요? 영화를 보러 갔더니 한국어 더빙? 오히려 좋아! 최애 그룹의 공연을 보고 나서 앤비가 직행한 장소는? 팬들에게 Karma 뮤직비디오 그만 봐달라고 호소하는 이유? 앤비가 제일 좋아하는 야식은? 실패로 돌아간 산더의 블랙스완 컴백 정보 낚시? 각종 TMI로 넘쳐난 폭풍 수다, 끝까지 함께 해요~