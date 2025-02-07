Mackiah's Got Fast Metabolism, Busan Accent & CSAT Score

Ampers&One’s Mackiah is back on Good Vibes Only, this time flying solo! After juggling CSAT prep and performances across Asia, he squeezed in time for us before heading to the US for the band's next tour. Mackiah answers all the burning questions from Andears—his favorite snacks, go-to songs to perform, first encounter with K-pop, his lookalike younger sister, and the secret to staying fit (which made DJ Xander extremely jealous and frustrated). And yes, you’ll get to hear him speak in his charming Busan accent! Don’t miss the fun as he vibes effortlessly with DJ Xander in this week’s episode.





앰퍼샌드원 마카야의 첫 라디오 단독출연! 수능에 아시아 투어까지 정신없는 연말을 보낸 마카야, 미국 투어를 앞둔 소감부터 전세계 앤디어들이 올려준 질문에 대한 답까지, 모두 들어봤어요. 최애 앰퍼샌드원 곡에서부터 처음 본 케이팝 뮤비, 호주 특산품 베지마이트 먹는 방법, 마카야랑 얼굴도 성격도 닮았다는 여동생 이야기, 준비 중인 무대에 대한 한 줄 스포일러... 의외로(?) 공통점이 많았던 DJ 산더와 시간 가는 줄 모르고 이어진 수다 함께 해요~ 최초 공개 부산말 쓰는 마카야도 꼭 보고 가세요~!