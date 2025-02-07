Xander and NVee as Entertainment Moguls?

NVee joins us for I Feel You after a cold, snowy week! NVee talks about Seoul Fashion Week, trying not to fall on the stairs of DDP, and having to spend the weekend alone, not talking to anyone afterwards to recharge. Xander and NVee also talk about whether they would forgive a cheating significant other, Xander's hairstyle from way back when, all while NVee's family (FamVee?) are watching after the SuperBowl! We also managed to squeeze in a mini Korean lesson AND learn about what qualities are important in the entertainment industry, as a staff member! Tune in for the full convo!





역대급 추위와 눈으로 모두를 깜짝 놀라게 했던 한 주를 보내고 돌아온 앤비! 지난주 있었던 서울패션위크 행사에 다녀온 후 혼자만의 평화로운 회복의 시간을 가진 앤비와 함께 원더 아워스 채팅방에서 핫한(?) 주제였던 바람 핀 연인을 용서할지에 대해 수다를 떨어봤습니다! 한국어 수업도 해치우고 엔터테인먼트 산업에서 스태프로 일하기 위한 자질과 맡고 싶은/절대 하기 싫은 직무에 대해서도 이야기 나눠봤으니, 끝까지 봐 주세요!