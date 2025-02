Great minds think alike! Both DJ Xander and NVee show up at the Wonder Hour studio rocking a cool pair of glasses! This dynamic duo dives into fun topics like watching movies in the shower, Blackswan’s upcoming performance in D.C., the useful Korean expression “버릇” (habit), sign language, paparazzi, celebrity scandals, chicken and more!

You'll also find out NVee’s thoughts on cheating in relationships and how Xander switches on his “on-air” mode. Oh, and if you’re a Lumina, don’t forget to submit your design for the official Lumina Stick competition!