ⓒ Big Hit Music

J-Hope is preparing to release a new album in March.





Although the exact release date and details haven’t been revealed yet, anticipation among fans for the new album runs high. That’s because it will be the first album J-Hope will be releasing since being discharged from the military in October 2024.





Ahead of the new release, J-Hope will kick off his world tour, “Hope On Stage” with performances at the KSPO Dome in Seoul from Feb 28 to March 2. The tour, consisting of 31 shows, will travel across 15 cities in the Americas and Asia.